Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches 1-year Certificate Course on Hindu Studies

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced a 1-year online certificate course in Hindu Studies that will delve deeply into the traditions, history, literature, and philosophies that have shaped Hinduism, the institute said in a press release. The first group of the Hindu Studies programme is set to start on October 24. Anyone who is interested in delving into Hinduism or acquiring a comprehensive knowledge of Sanatana Dharma can apply for the course. However, they must be proficient in English.

“Hinduism is an all-encompassing way of life gifted by the venerable seers of ancient India that continues to captivate and inspire the world with its timeless wisdom. Rooted in profound spiritual insights and imbued with eternal values like truth and dharma, Hinduism has provided humanity with a holistic approach to existence, revered as “Sanatana Dharma" – the eternal way of life. This course will help students embark on a transformative journey, delving deep into the heart of Hinduism, unraveling its mysteries, and discovering the profound treasures that lie within," said Brahmachari Achyutāmṛta Chaitanya, Principal, Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies.

