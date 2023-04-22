Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches Online Course in Rigveda's Geography

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies has launched a one-year free online certification course titled ‘Rigvedic Geography’, scheduled to commence on today, April 22. The course is open to everyone and upon successful completion, students will receive a certificate of completion from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, it said.

The registration process for the ‘Rigvedic geography’ course is now open, and interested students can apply online on the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at amrita.edu.

The weekly online course will be led by Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, a distinguished academic, writer, and former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) space scientist who will provide an in-depth exploration of the historical and geographical aspects of Rigveda and the Vedic people, claimed the institute. “Students will have the opportunity to delve into the ancient knowledge of Vedic civilization and culture, uncovering many unanswered questions about the Vedic worldview," reads the official press release.

Jijith Nadumuri Ravi, Former Scientist, ISRO said, “Most of the impressions about Rigveda are shaped by secondary information, and they seldom delve deep into the Rigvedic verses. This is a geographical journey into Rigveda with the Rigvedic rivers as our primary guides."

“We are excited to introduce this unique course on Rigvedic Geography, which offers a rare opportunity for learners to understand the historical and geographical context of Rigveda. Through this course, we aim to promote and preserve India’s rich cultural heritage while making education accessible to learners worldwide." said Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

