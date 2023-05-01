AMU Admissions 2023: Answer Key For BA, BSc, BCom Entrance Test Out, Steps to Raise Objection

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the answer key for the common entrance test held for admission into Bachelor of Arts (honours/research), Bachelor of Science (honours/research) and Bachelor of Commerce (honours/research). Candidates who appeared in the AMU entrance exam can check their answer key at amucontrollerexams.com.

Students are requested to compare the answers mentioned in the AMU answer key 2023 to the answers marked by them in the exam. Discrepancies, if any, in the AMU 2023 answer key can be challenged by candidates online. Candidates will be required to fill up an application form and pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge while raising an objection against the AMU 2023 provisional answer key. It is to be noted that students will have to submit a supporting document or proof along with the application form.

AMU Answer Key 2023: Steps to Raise Objection

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to AMU’s official website at amucontrollerexams.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the AMU BA, BSc or BCom answer key link under the ‘Notice and Updates’ section.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the respective answer key link.

Step 4: Then enter the necessary credentials on the portal.

Step 5: To complete the process, select the question ID with the incorrect answer and mark the correct answer beside it.

Step 6: Upload all the supporting documents or proof.

Step 7: Verify the challenge required.

Step 8: Pay the objection fee and submit the form.

Step 9: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 10: Keep a printout of it for future reference.

The AMU entrance exam for BA, BSc and BCom was conducted on April 30. It was held from 10 am to 12 noon (2 hours) at several centres in Patna, Kozhikode, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Guwahati. This year, a total of 7,431 candidates appeared for the BSc entrance exam while 3,182 students appeared for the BCom admission test.

Advertisement

Every year, Aligarh Muslim University conducts the entrance test for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in the varsity. AMU will also accept admission to eight undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score. The programmes include BA (Hons/Research) in Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, BSc (Hons) in Community Science, and Women’s Studies, BVoc – Production Technology, BVoc – Polymer and Coating Technology, and BVoc– Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

Read all the Latest Education News here