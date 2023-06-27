AMU Counselling 2023 Registration Begins For BA LLB Programme, Steps To Apply

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) commenced the online counselling registration for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB) on June 26. The AMU Counselling 2023 includes several stages such as the registration process, choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification round. Candidates are advised to refer to the complete timetable as well as the list of required documents for AMU BA LLB Counselling 2023 on the official website.

Candidates who met the cut-off scores are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The deadline to register for AMU counselling is tomorrow, June 28. Students can apply on the official websites at amu.ac.in, amucontrollerexams.com and counselling.amuonline.ac.in/#/auth/login.

“Candidates admitted in any round of counselling after the payment of the requisite fee shall be automatically upgraded to their submitted preferred course/branch/school/center (wherever applicable). They need not participate in any subsequent rounds of counselling," read the official notice.

AMU Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Visit Aligarh Muslim University’s official website at amu.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Online Counselling/Admission Portal, 2023-24’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your email ID, and password and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Submit the AMU Counselling 2023 form and keep a printout of it.

Students who will be going for document verification at AMU are suggested to carry their original certificate as well as, four self-attested copies of the required documents.

AMU Counselling 2023: Documents Required

1. AMU entrance exam application form, hall ticket and result.

2. Class 10th and 12th mark sheets as well as pass certificates.

3. Recent passport-size photograph as uploaded in the AMU application form.

4. Documents related to the reserved category as authorised by competent authority/ Deputy Collector or Higher Divisional Officer/ Naib Tehsildar.

5. Attested copy of the certificate from a medical practitioner (not below the rank of Civil Surgeon verifying the extent of disability), for PWD candidates.

6. Income certificate for EWS category candidates.