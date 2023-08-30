Anand Mahindra Voices Concern Over Suicides Cases in Kota, Encourages Students to ‘Find’ Themselves First

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently addressed the rising issue of students’ death by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. In his post, he voiced concern about the enormous strain that students feel when studying for exams. Replying to a comment on X (formally known as Twitter), business tycoon Anand Mahindra empathised with the students and offered solace through his words over the rising suicide incidents in Kota. He further encouraged students to ‘find’ themselves first rather than proving their worth at this stage in life.

“I am as disturbed as you are by this news. Tragic to see so many bright futures being extinguished. I don’t have any great wisdom to share. But I would want to tell every student in Kota that your goal at this stage of life is not to prove yourself but to FIND yourself," Anand Mahindra’s post read.

Advertisement

“Lack of success in an examination is simply part of a journey of self-exploration. It means your real talents lie elsewhere. Keep searching, keep travelling. You will eventually discover—and uncover—what brings out the best in you," the entrepreneur added.

Mahindra’s post garnered a lot of support from people on X. Since being shared, the post collected more than 3,000 likes and over 400 reposts.

On August 27, two students, preparing for competitive exams, died by suicide at the coaching capital of the country in a span of four hours - bringing the total to 23 this year.