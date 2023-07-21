Andaman-Nicobar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education, Andaman and Nicobar, has initiated the counselling application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Candidates who have obtained a rank in the NEET UG exam can now register for admission to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS) through the common admission portal at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. It is important to note that NEET-qualified candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands are eligible to apply for the state quota seats.

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of ANIIMS NEET UG at collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that states, ‘Counselling registration link.’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed, where you have to fill in the application by adding the necessary details.

Step 4: Next, upload all the required documents and pay the counselling application fees.

Step 5: Before submitting, cross-check all the necessary details.

Step 6: Take a printout of the counselling confirmation page for the admission process.

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates

- Submission of application begins: July 21 (10 AM)

- Last date of submission of application: July 28

- Publication of provisional merit list: July 29 (5 PM)

- Appeal and grievance: July 31 (5 PM)

- Display of final merit list: August 1 (5 PM)

- Round 1 counselling and verification: August 3 and August 4

- Last date of joining: August 8

- Round 2 of counselling and verification: August 27

- Last date of joining: September 1

- Mop-up counselling: September 10

- Last date of joining: September 15