Andhra CM Releases Rs 912 Crore for Education, Spurs Private-Govt School Competition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 912.71 crore towards Jagananna Vasathi Deevena for boarding and lodging charges of 9,55,662 students pursuing degree, polytechnic, ITI, engineering, and medicine courses. The amount will be directly credited to their mothers’ bank accounts.

During a public meeting, Reddy highlighted the transformative power of education and said, “Education is a tool, and it can change not only the history of a family but also that of the entire society." He added that good education can drive away poverty.

The government has spent Rs 14,223 crore on Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena combined. Revolutionary changes have been implemented in the last four years to provide quality education for all.

Reddy also mentioned the famous adage “knowledge is power" and said that quality education provides good knowledge for everyone. The introduction of Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) in 30,200 schools, along with the subject-teacher concept, will change learning in the state.

He noted that the transformation in the educational sector is leading to a point where private schools will feel pressure to compete with government schools that are equipped with modern amenities.

With 40 lakh students now studying in government schools, the number of students pursuing engineering courses has increased to 1,20,000 from 87,000 during TDP rule. Additionally, the number of undergraduate dropouts has decreased to 22,387 from 81,813 in the last four years.

Reddy also discussed job-oriented courses, skill development programs, self-certification online programs, and partnerships with Melbourne University and top German institutes.

He emphasised the importance of internships for degree students, encouraging them to strive to become successful leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In response to an appeal, Reddy sanctioned funds for various projects, including Rs 250 crore for the Gandikota drinking water project and Rs 26 crore for the construction of two bridges on the Chitravati River.

