Andhra Pradesh Extends Half-Day School Schedule Till June 24 Amid Heatwave

In response to an ongoing heatwave across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has taken proactive measures. The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has extended the half-day school schedule for an additional week, now continuing until June 24, as ordered by Commissioner of School Education, Suresh Kumar.

Initially, schools in Andhra Pradesh were scheduled to reopen on June 12, 2023, despite pleas to postpone the reopening. However, considering the intense heat, the government allowed schools to operate in a half-day mode until June 17. Now, the extension of the half-day schedule will ensure that students can conclude their academic activities earlier in the day, from 7.30 am. to 11.30 am.

This will be applied to all government and public schools across the state. Recognising the significance of student well-being in such extreme temperatures, the School Education Department has also decided to provide ragi porridge, a nutritious offering, to students from 8.30 am. to 9 am. A mid-day meal will also be served between 11.30 am and 12 pm.

As the scorching heatwave continues to grip various parts of Andhra Pradesh, temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius have been reported. On Sunday, Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram district experienced a blistering daytime temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal average by 4 degrees.