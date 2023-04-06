Home » education-career » Andhra Pradesh Government School Students Would Get Their Textbooks on Time: Official

Andhra Pradesh Government School Students Would Get Their Textbooks on Time: Official

The state government has reached a deal with Tamil Newsprint & Papers Ltd to procure 15,711 MT of paper needed to print textbooks for government school students

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 12:05 IST

Amaravati, India

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary for School Education, met with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CMD Sai Kumar to procure  paper for printing textbooks (Representative Image)
All Andhra Pradesh government school students will receive textbooks on time at the beginning of the next academic year 2023-24, a senior official said on Wednesday after a meeting with the paper suppliers.

School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash met with Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CMD Sai Kumar to procure the necessary quantum of paper for printing the books and discussed several other issues.

“The state government has forged an agreement with the Tamil Newsprint & Papers Ltd for procuring 15,711 MT of paper needed to print text books for students studying in government schools," Prakash said.

Already, 5,918 MT of paper of newsprint has been supplied while 4,000 MT more will be supplied before April 30 while the balance requirement will be supplied by May 10, the official added.

first published: April 06, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 12:05 IST
