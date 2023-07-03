Andhra Pradesh Govt Signs MoU To Establish Centre of Excellence In IT & Cybersecurity

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) have joined hands to establish Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security. The collaboration aims to enhance employability skills, encourage research and product development, and provide hybrid mode training programs.

During the event, it was shared that the hybrid training programs will include an extensive range of interactive video based training courses along with hands-on virtual labs managed on CTE proprietary advanced learning management platform, webinars and in-person lectures, seminars on software and cyber security products and technologies trends, for students, unemployed youths, and IT/Cyber security professionals in Andhra Pradesh.

With this collaboration APSSDC and CTE aims to establish a Centre of Excellence in IT and Cyber Security across various locations in Andhra Pradesh, in phases. As informed by the partners, the partnership includes access to latest software & cybersecurity products, designing customized courses, providing qualified trainers, and offering joint certifications and industry recognized certification to all universities, colleges, schools and Government IT departments within the state. The major objective of this project is to offer skill development programs and training opportunities that cater to the evolving needs of the IT and Cyber security industry.

Advertisement

K. A. Alagarsamy, Director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with APSSDC to establish the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security. This initiative will equip students and unemployed youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the ever-evolving IT and Cyber security landscape. Our partnership with various state governments would help our country on the mission of making India the Global Digital Talent Hub."