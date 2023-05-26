Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released, To Be Held From June 2

The Board Of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh has released the supplementary exam schedule for class 10th students. As per the calendar, the AP SSC supplementary examination will start from June 2. Students from Andhra Pradesh board who was not able to clear the examination in first attempt will have to sit in the examination. The Manabadi AP SSC class 10th result were declared on May 6, 2023.

Name of Subject AP SSC Exam Date First Language and First Language - 1 (Composite Course) June 2 Second Language June 3 English June 5 Mathematics June 6 Science June 7 Social Studies June 8 First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) June 9 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) June 10

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Examination will be conducted in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. A student from Andhra Pradesh Board must receive at least 33% of the possible points in order to pass the AP class 10th supplementary examinations. Further, Andhra Pradesh students have to noted that all the academic course subjects and papers are common for both SSC academic course and for OSSC course candidates.

The examination board will conduct the examination strictly in accordance with calendar even if their is any public holiday declared by the Andhra Pradesh government. Further, the performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, candidates will be held responsible for demanding or answering wrong question papers in the examination. The performance of the AP SSC candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination center other than originally allotted by this exam conducting body.

The board will issue fresh admit cards to the students with new exam venue. They have to adhere with the same protocols followed by them during the first attempt of the AP SSC class 10th Board Exam 2023. This year, the Manabadi AP 10th results overall pass percentage stands at 72.26%. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared LIVE

75.8% students from AP SSC Class 10th 2023 get first division. Nandyal District stood at last in the subject wise pass percentage with 60.39%, while Parvathipuram Manyam topped among all district with 87.47% pass percentage. This year as well girls performed better than boys.