Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023: Check Last Year's Pass Percentage, Toppers Scores

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 today, May 6 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. In case the official result website is not working, AP class 10th students can check their results from manabadi.co.in.

AP Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE Updates

The AP Matriculation Exam 2023 saw a turnout of about 6 lakh students. Along with the results, the AP SSC Result 2023 passing percentage will also be revealed. The overall pass rate for the AP SSC Result last year was 94.88%. In 2022, boys passed this test at a rate of 93.68%, while girls passed at a rate of 95.09%. In 2022, the highest pass percentage has been secured by AP residential schools at 91.10%. The pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26% and the overall pass percentage for 2022 stands at 64.02%.

AP SSC 10th result 2023: Pass percentage over the years

2022 — 64.02%

2021 – 100%

2020 – 100%

2019 – 94.88%

2018 – 94.48%

2017 – 91.92%

2016 – 93.26%

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: How to check on Manabadi

Step 1: Visit official website of Manabadi — manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on AP SSC result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using required credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen, download, save, and take a print out for future reference

A student may request a reevaluation of their answer sheets if they are dissatisfied with their AP SSC Result 2023. Students must apply for the re-evaluation process within the specified time frames before June 2023. Along with the outcomes, the specifics of the re-evaluation procedure will be disclosed. Students who have failed one or more topics may also apply for extra tests in addition to re-evaluation.

After the release of the AP SSC Result 2023, the specifics of the additional tests will be published on the official website. The pass percentage for this year will be compelling to watch for improvements. Students should keep in mind that the AP SSC Result 2023 is not the last destination. Students shouldn’t be discouraged by their scores because it is simply a first step towards a better future. They should instead concentrate on their strengths, address their faults, and continuously seek to become better versions of themselves.

