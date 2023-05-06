Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023: Marks Needed to Pass The Examination

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examination will release the AP SSC Results 2023 at 11 a.m. today, May 6. On the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, candidates who took the test can view their results. Class 10th board exams in Andhra Pradesh started on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

AP Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Candidates must provide their roll number as it appears on their admission card in order to view their Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet. The Board officials will also announce the overall pass rate, district-level performance, number of qualified children, and other information along with the results.

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023: Passing Criteria

A student from Andhra Pradesh Board must receive at least 33% of the possible points in order to pass the AP class 10th examinations. All students who enroll for AP SSC over the past two years were promoted to the next class with a 100% pass rate. While there were no exams in 2020, a grace marks policy was observed and all students were promoted in 2021 despite exams. The pass rate is predicted to decline this year.

Students will receive grades in addition to their AP SSC scores. Those who score 91 or higher will receive an A1 grade, those who score between 81 and 90 will receive an A2, students who score between 71 and 80 will receive a B1 grade, and students who score between 61 and 70 will receive a C grade. Students who are dissatisfied with their AP SSC Result 2023 may request that their answer sheets be reevaluated. Students must apply for the re-evaluation within the specified time frames because it typically begins in June 2023.

Advertisement

Along with the outcomes, the particulars of the re-evaluation procedure will be disclosed. In addition to applying for re-evaluation, students who failed in one or more subjects can also apply for supplementary examination. In 2020 and 2021, students were promoted on the basis of their internal assessments. In 2022, BSEAP maintained a result of over 90% and in 2021, pass rate for the AP SSC was 94.88 percent.

Read all the Latest Education News here