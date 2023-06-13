Annual School Enrolment Drive Begins In Gujarat, CM Pays Surprise Visit To Primary School

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:56 IST

Ahmedabad, India

CM Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise visit to a government primary school in Golthara village of Gandhinagar district and interacted with students (Representative Image)
‘Shala Praveshotsav’, an annual drive to enrol students in government-run kindergartens and Class 1 in Gujarat, began on Monday, an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise visit to a government primary school in Golthara village of Gandhinagar district and interacted with students, parents and teachers, a government release stated.

The chief minister presented newly enrolled students with kits and felicitated two girls from the school for their academic achievements, it said.

Nearly 12.7 lakh students will be granted admission to ‘balvatikas’ or kindergartens and schools across the state during the two-day drive, it said.

At least 2.3 lakh students will be enrolled in Class 1, while 9.77 lakh children under the age of six will be admitted to government-run kindergartens, the release said.

    • During an interaction, students of the primary school urged Patel to approve a secondary school in the village so that students would not have to go elsewhere after Class 8.

    The chief minister assured that he would look into that request and do the needful, it was stated.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 12:56 IST
