AP CM Disburses Rs 46 Cr Under Scheme for Poor Students' Foreign Education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 46 crore to 357 eligible poor students to pursue higher education in foreign universities under the ‘Jagananna Videsi Vidyadevena’ scheme.

Eligible students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities will receive financial support of Rs 1.25 crore while students from other communities will get up to Rs 1 crore to fund their foreign education.

“Jagananna Videshi Vidyadevena is a blessing for students who bag seats in good colleges (foreign) but are not in a position to pay the fees," said Reddy.

Availing this scheme, eligible students can pursue higher education in institutions recognised under QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings in the disciplines of engineering, medicine, law, journalism, and others.

Advertisement

Students can apply for admission to as many as 320 foreign colleges.

Noting the kind of support the southern state is according for students to study abroad, the Chief Minister highlighted that the tuition fees in some of these institutions are over Rs 1 crore.