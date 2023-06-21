AP DEECET 2023 Results Released At apdeecet.apcfss.in, How To Check

The AP Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET-2023) results have been released by the Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh. The AP DEECET results are now available on the official website, apdeecet.apcfss.in. Candidates may view their AP DEECET-2023 rank cards by logging into the candidate site using their examination credentials. Candidates are also recommended to save an additional copy of their rank card for reference at a later date.

The AP DEECET-2023 was administered on June 12 and 13. In the AP DEECET-2023, there were two sections: Part A had 60 questions, and Part B had 40 questions. Each question was worth one mark, and there were no negative markings in this examination.

Candidates who pass the AP DEECET 2023 must apply for DEECET counselling. The comprehensive timetable for DEECET counselling 2023 will soon be made available on the official website. For frequent updates, candidates must keep a check on the official website of DEECET.

AP DEECET Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- apdeecet.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the AP DEECET homepage, click on the ‘Qualified List’ link

Step 3: A new webpage will open with a PDF containing the AP DEECET 2023 Qualified List

Step 4: Look for your AP DEECET 2023 roll number and name on the PDF

Step 5: Save and download the AP DEECET 2023 Qualified List PDF