AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration To Begin On July 24

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2023) counselling schedule was released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET 2023 admissions counselling registration period will commence on July 24 and wrap up on August 3. Qualified AP EAMCET-2023 applicants seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech programmes in Andhra Pradesh may submit applications for the counselling round online at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the timetable, online verification of submitted certificates will take place at recognised help centres between July 25 to August 4. Candidates have until August 8 to fill out their web options. Candidates will be allowed to amend their preferences on August 9.

The council will release the seat allocation list on August 12 at 6 PM based on the students’ choices of institutions and courses. Candidates are required to self-report to college between August 13- 14 as the commencement of the academic year has been scheduled for August 16.

Advertisement

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill out their applications for AP EAMCET 2023 counselling.

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to access the AP EAMCET official website.

Step 2: Select the EAPCET-2023 Admissions tab and then select the link for registrations.

Step 3: Fill in your date of birth and AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket number.

Step 4: A registration form for counselling with all the required data will be presented. Review the details, and then pay the fee.

Step 5: For OC/BC and SC/ST, the processing cost for web counselling is Rs 1,200 and Rs 600, respectively.

Advertisement

Step 6: Review the form and submit the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling..

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling dates