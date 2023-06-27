AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling to Begin Soon, Check Documents Required, Step-wise Process

The counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 is expected to begin soon. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is anticipated to release the complete counselling schedule. Once the counselling registration starts, qualified students will be able to apply through the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who clear the common entrance test can apply for programmes such as BSc in Agriculture, BSc in Horticulture, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc. & A.H.), Bachelor of Pharmacy, and BSc in Nursing.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Advertisement

For the AP EAMCET counselling 2023, candidates will have to submit a list of scanned documents. The documents include:

— AP EAMCET Hall Ticket,

— AP EAMCET Rank Card,

— DOB proof (class 10-mark sheet),

— Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate,

— Transfer certificate,

— Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate,

— Integrated community certificate (if any),

— EWS certificate (if required),

— Category certificate (if any),

— Residence proof,

— Income certificate, and

— Local status certificate.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Process

Registration Process: Qualified candidates must complete the registration process in order to participate in the counselling process.

Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates must log into the site after successfully registering in order to select their desired college and course. Students will also need to lock the options.

Seat Allocation: The seats will be assigned to candidates based on their rank, preference, and seat availability.

Fee Payment: Those who have been assigned a seat must pay the necessary fee within the stipulated time frame.

Advertisement

Report to allotted college: This is the final stage, in which shortlisted candidates must report to the designated colleges for the document verification round. They are advised to bring the original documents with them for verification.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Application Fee