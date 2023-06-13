AP EAMCET 2023 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 results will be released tomorrow by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) administered the AP EAMCET 2023 on behalf of APSCHE, and the results will be announced on June 14 at 10:30 AM. Candidates will be able to obtain their scores via the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in after the results are released.

The AP EAPCET 2023 for the engineering stream took place from May 15 to May 19, while the pharmacy and agriculture stream examinations were held from May 22 to May 23. Each of these exams lasted three hours and was administered in two sessions. The first shift was scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates had until May 26 to file objections to the May 24 release of the preliminary AP EAMCET 2023 answer key.

Advertisement

AP EAPCET RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1 - Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website for the AP EAPCET 2023 results

Step 2: Find and click the “AP EAPCET Results 2023" link on the home page.

Step 3: You’ll be given access to a new login portal. Fill in the appropriate fields with your registration number, hall ticket number, and birthdate.

Step 4 - After entering the required information, click the submit button.

Step 5: A screen appears that displays the AP EAPCET Results 2023.