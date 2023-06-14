AP EAMCET 2023 Results Today, Check List Of Top Engineering Colleges In Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14. Candidates who appeared in the AP EAMCET 2023 exam can download their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, once it releases.

The AP EAPCET 2023 exam was held from May 15 to May 19 for the engineering stream, and from May 22 to May 23 for the pharmacy and agriculture streams. These tests were conducted in two sessions, each lasting three hours. The first shift was slated to run from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The preliminary answer key for AP EAMCET 2023 was released on May 24. Candidates had till May 26 to submit complaints or raise objections. The AP EAMCET 2023 was administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of APSCHE.

Students who pass the Common Entrance Test can apply for courses such as BSc in Agriculture, Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc. & A.H.), BSc in Horticulture, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), Bachelor of Pharmacy, and BSc in Nursing.

Soon, after the AP EAMCET 2023 results are declared, candidates can take part in the counselling process for seat allocation. The AP EAMCET cut-off, the number of candidates who applied, historical cut-off patterns, and the applicants’ scores will all be taken into account when determining admission to the participating universities.

AP EAPCET Results 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit APSCHE’s official portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says - “AP EAPCET Results 2023" on the home page.

Step 3: On the new login portal, fill in the appropriate fields with your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: The AP EAPCET Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the AP EAPCET scorecard for the counselling process and further references.

