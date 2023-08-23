AP EAMCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the round 1 seat allotment results of AP EAMCET 2023 today, August 23. Those who applied for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test round 1 counselling will be able to check their seat allotment results at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET is held for those seeking admission into BE and BTech programmes across engineering colleges in AP. Candidates who make it to the list will have to self-report to the assigned colleges for securing their admissions and document verification between August 23 to 31. Classes are set to commence on August 31. The AP EAMCET 2023 web option entry was open from August 14 to 16. Candidates were allowed to change their options during this time period.

AP EAMCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the AP EAMCET official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your log in details. The round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save and download the page for future use.

AP EAMCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment: Documents required

— AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

— AP EAMCET Rank Card

— DOB proof (class 10-mark sheet)

— Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

— Category certificate (if any)

The entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for agriculture and pharmacy candidates, it was conducted on May 22 and 23.