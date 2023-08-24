AP EAMCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who made it to the list will have to self-report to the assigned colleges between August 23 to 31. Students need to pay the admission fees and complete document verification to secure their seats.

AP EAMCET is held for those seeking admission into BE and BTech programmes across engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Classes are set to commence on August 31. The entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for agriculture and pharmacy candidates, it was conducted on May 22 and 23.

AP EAMCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the AP EAMCET official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your log in details. The round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save and download the page for future use.

AP EAMCET 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required

— AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

— AP EAMCET Rank Card

— DOB proof (class 10-mark sheet)

— Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

— Category certificate (if any)