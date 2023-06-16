AP EAMCET 2023: Rejected Applicants Can Upload Qualifying Marks, Documents Till June 20

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2023 have been announced on June 14. The body has now issued an important notification for all the qualified candidates. The notice requests the candidates to upload qualifying examination marks and other relevant documents till June 20. The process to upload the material is online and has started today, June 16.

The official notification reads, “All the candidates who have qualified in AP EAPCET – 2023 and who have not uploaded their qualifying examination marks or who have been rejected earlier for not submitting proper documents, can upload their qualifying examination marks from 16-06-2023, 10:00 AM an onwards up to 20-06-2023 05:00 PM, through online mode."

AP EAMCET: How To Upload Marks

Step 1- Visit the official website of AP EAMCET, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, a declaration note link will be present. the link mentions as ‘DECLARATION FORM (Only For Students Who Passed Qualifying Examination)’

Step 3- Enter the required credentials and select the submit button.

Step 4- Your screen will display the declaration form and you can fill the necessary options.

Step 5- Select the submit option. Candidates can download the form and it is advised to keep a hard copy of the same.

It has to be remembered that all the documents uploaded should be clear, especially, marks memos uploaded must be visible. The option to upload documents is not available for the candidates who are passed in the intermediate Advance supplementary examinations of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and who got qualified in AP EAPCET – 2023. Students facing any confusion or problem in uploading material should contact the relevant authority.