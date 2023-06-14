AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: AP EAPCET 2023 Results Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 11:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh, India
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 results have been officially declared today, June 14. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the results at a press conference. Students who took the exam will be able to access their mark sheets at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov. Read More
To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories.
The AP EAMCET 2023 scorecard will have the following details which must be check for errors (if any):
Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2023 result link
Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number
Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference
A total of 3,38,739 students registered for AP EAPCET 2023, with 2.38 lakh applying for the engineering stream test and 1,00,559 applying for the agriculture and pharmacy examinations. The engineering stream had a total of 76.32% of students pass the test, while the agricultural and pharmacy streams saw 89.65% of students qualifying. …Read more
The overall pass percentage for applicants in the engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2023 is 76.32%.
In the AP EAMCET results for 2023, 3.99% more female candidates than male candidates qualified in the engineering and agricultural streams.
Out of all those candidates who enrolled, 2,24,724 individuals turned up for the engineering examination, which was held from May 15 to May 19, and 90,573 individuals took the agriculture exam, which was held on May 22 and 23.
A total of 1,71,514 students qualified the AP EAMCET 2023 engineering stream examination.
In AP EAMCET 2023, the total pass rate for applicants in the agricultural stream is 89.65%
Candidates who are selected in the different seat allotments rounds must report to the institute and enrol by paying the required fee. The allotments will be invalidated if any candidate does not show up at the designated college on the dates specified by the authorities.
The AP EAMCET 2023 results have been released by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana
The AP EAMCET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, is down at the moment and the results are expected to be made available anytime soon.
The test for agriculture and medicine will have 160 multiple-choice questions. The examination question paper will include 80 questions on botany (40 on botany and 40 on zoology), and 80 questions on physics and chemistry. Each question will be worth one mark, and there will be no negative grading.
After the results are announced, the authorities will hold counselling sessions for the selected applicants. Accordingly, they are given seats in engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programmes in colleges all around the state.
Students who pass the AP EAMCET exam in 2023 are eligible for admission for various undergraduate courses offered by participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.
According to the AP EMACET exam format, there will be 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the engineering examination, including 80 questions in mathematics and 40 each in chemistry and physics.
Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2023 result link
Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number
Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference
The AP EAMCET 2023 scorecard will have the following details:
Last year, the AP EAMCET was held from July 4 to July 8 and the results were announced during the last week of July. Boya Haren Satvik stood first in the Engineering stream, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy ranked first in the Agriculture stream.
As compared to last year, this year’s examination has observed more number of applications. As reported by reports, over 53,000 more candidates have applied. The total number of applications for engineering courses stood at 2,05,295.
Candidates will need their admit cards to check their marks. The admit cards contain the roll number of the candidates which is required to access the online scorecards.
To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories.
Candidates are advised to visit the AP EAMCET official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to check their results once released.
The AP EAMCET 2023 was administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).
The AP EAPCET 2023 engineering stream exam was administered from May 15 to May 19, while the agriculture and pharmacy course exams were conducted from May 22 to May 23. Each exam lasted three hours and was administered in two sessions. The first shift had been scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14 at 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, once it releases.
Candidates who are selected in the different seat allotments rounds must report to the institute and enrol by paying the required fee. The allotments will be invalidated if any candidate does not show up at the designated college on the dates specified by the authorities.
To pass the AP EAMCET 2023 exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks. There are no minimum qualifying scores for students belonging to Schedule Tribe (ST) and Schedule Caste (SC) categories. Candidates who clear the AP EAMCET are qualified for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by participating institutes of Andhra Pradesh.
A merit list will be prepared according to the scores of the students. Those who cleare the exam will have to go through the counselling round next. They will have to apply for seat allotment and choice-filling of colleges.
Last year, the AP EAMCET was held from July 4 to July 8 and the results were announced during the last week of July. Boya Haren Satvik stood first in the engineering stream, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy ranked first in the agriculture stream.
Last year, for admissions to undergraduate courses across colleges in the state, 100 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET 2022 marks. Prior to that, 75 per cent weightage was given to AP EAMCET marks and 25 per cent to the scores in the relevant group subjects — math, physics, chemistry, or biology, physics, chemistry that students have opted in class 12.