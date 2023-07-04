AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registration to Begin Soon, List of Documents Required

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon begin the counselling of the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023. The entire procedure of the counselling will be conducted online by APSCHE on its official website, at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. This year, the AP ECET result was declared on July 2. Candidates who qualified for the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling round in mode.

The AP ECET counselling process consists of several steps that include fee payment, candidate registration, certificate verification, and choice filling. The seats will be allotted to the candidates based on their rank, preference and availability. In the event that there are any vacant seats by the end of the regular counselling process for AP ECET, a spot round of counselling will be conducted to allocate those remaining seats.

AP ECET counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

1. AP ECET hall ticket

2. AP ECET rank card

3. Diploma/BSc provisional certificates

4. Marks memo of three years of study

5. Residence certificate

6. Local status certificate,

7. Birth certificate,

8. Aadhar card,

9. Study certificate (Class 7 to Diploma or Class 9 to degree),

10. Caste certificate (if applicable),

11. Income certificate

12. Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC).

Candidates will have to pay a certain amount of counselling fee for AP ECET. The fee for SC/ST category is Rs. 600 and Rs. 1200 for OBC.

AP ECET counselling 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to ecet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website of APSCHE.

Step 2: Choose the ECET counselling registration link option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details in the provided space.

Step 4: Follow the AP ECET counselling procedure by filling out the registration form.

Step 5: Make the payment through online mode according to your category.

Step 6: Download and print your AP ECET counselling confirmation page for the admission process.