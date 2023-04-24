AP ECET 2023 Postponed to June 20

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023. Initially, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on May 5. It will now be conducted on June 20. “The AP ECET-2023 Examination is postponed from 05.05.2023 (Friday) to 20.06.2023 (Tuesday)," read the official website.

Candidates who registered for the AP ECET 2023 can check the new schedule on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The reason behind the postponement of the exam has not been informed by the council yet.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test will be of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The exam will be for three hours and students will have to attempt questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, and engineering-related subjects. The exam will be held in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first session (forenoon session) will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second session (afternoon session) will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Once the AP ECET 2023 is over, the preliminary answer key will be released by the council on June 23. Following this, candidates will be given time till June 25 to raise objections, if any, against the preliminary answer key. So far, the official date and time for the AP ECET result declaration have not been announced yet. Once it is finalised, the council will declare the result date on the official website.

The online application process for AP ECET 2023 began on March 10 and ended on April 10 but the last date to submit the online application with a late fee of Rs 5000 is today, April 24. The admit card for the exam will be uploaded on June 12.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) conducts the AP ECET exam on the behalf of APSCHE for candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh. The programmes include BTech, BPharmacy, BAMS, BHMS, MBBS, and BDS, while LAWCET is held for students seeking admission into three-year and five-year law programmes.

