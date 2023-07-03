Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
AP ECET 2023 Results Announced at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, How to Check

AP ECET 2023 Results: Candidates who took the exam can check their scores at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They can check their marks using their hall ticket number. The results can also be checked through the Manabadi website on manabadi.co.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 09:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

AP ECET 2023 results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (Representative image)
AP ECET 2023 results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the AP ECET 2023 results on July 2. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They can check their marks using their hall ticket number. The results can also be checked through the Manabadi website on manabadi.co.in.

Those who clear this test will be eligible for admission to UG engineering courses in government and private colleges of the state. Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted by APSCHE for admission to various UG courses in engineering stream. All government and private colleges participate in it to offer admission to engineering courses. AP engineering CET 2023 was conducted on June 20 for all streams in morning and evening shifts.

AP ECET 2023 Results: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter your login credentials

Step 4 - View results, save, and download for future use

    • All the candidates who appeared in the exam must use their hall ticket number to download the AP ECET rank card 2023. On the rank card, candidates can find the qualifying status, marks obtained, rank in the merit list, and other important details.

    The AP ECET 2023 was held in two slots; the first slot (morning) begins from 9 am to noon and the second slot (afternoon) will take place between 3 pm and 6 pm. The agricultural engineering, ceramic technology, civil engineering, computer science, and engineering (CSE), chemical engineering, BSc (mathematics), and electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) exams were held from 9 am to 12 noon (morning). While the electronic and communication engineering (ECE), electronic and instrumentation engineering (EIE), mechanical engineering, metallurgical engineering, mining engineering, and pharmacy exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm (afternoon).

