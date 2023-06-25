AP Govt Inks Deal with US's Testing Service to Offer English Assessment for Govt Students

The Andhra Pradesh government and Princeton-based Educational Testing Service (ETS) have signed an agreement to offer customised English assessments for government school students. This collaboration is aimed at fortifying the English language skills of lakhs of students which could aid in promoting academic excellence, a government press release said on Friday.

“We wish that government institutions’ students will bag top jobs at the global level. We are working towards that goal," Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying in the release. He said the “noble initiative" is aimed at making a profound societal impact and aimed at revolutionising education in the state to pave the way for a brighter future.

Under the five-year deal, ETS will evaluate and certify English language proficiency in students from classes 3 to 10 across all government schools through the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) Young Students Series assessments.