AP Govt To Felicitate Toppers In SSC, Inter Exams With Cash Incentives Up To Rs 1 Lakh

In a bid to recognize and encourage exceptional academic achievements, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has instructed government officials to felicitate the toppers in the 10th class and Intermediate examinations at the state, district, and constituency levels.

This program, as highlighted by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, aims to inspire students attending government schools and colleges, as well as motivate the upcoming batches of students. The students attending government, social welfare, tribal welfare, BC Welfare, KGBVs, Model Schools, colleges, and other government institutions will be honoured at these ceremonies.

As reported by The Hindu, a total of 2,831 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and intermediate toppers from the recently announced Andhra Pradesh examination results will be honoured across the State. Additionally, students from various government schools and colleges will also be recognized for their outstanding performance.

A felicitation ceremony will take place on May 23 at each Assembly constituency, where students who have secured the highest marks will be awarded. Each student will receive a medal, a merit certificate, and a memento in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments. At the constituency level, the top three toppers will be granted cash incentives of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000, respectively. The felicitation ceremonies at the Assembly and district levels will be attended by Ministers, MLAs, Collectors, and government officers, as confirmed by Satyanarayana.

The teachers and parents of these meritorious students will also be acknowledged and honoured during the event, as emphasised by Satyanarayana during his statement to the media on May 17.

Subsequently, on May 27, the district-level toppers will be felicitated. The student achieving the first rank will be presented with a cash award of Rs 50,000, while the second and third-rank holders will receive Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will personally felicitate the State-level toppers during a dedicated function on May 31. The first rank holder will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second and third rank holders will receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, in addition to medals and merit certificates.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the class 10 SSC results on May 6, which recorded an overall pass rate of 72.26 per cent. Similarly, the class 12 inter 2nd results were declared on April 26, with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent.