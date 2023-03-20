AP ICET 2023 Registration to Begin Today, Know how to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the online registration window to apply for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today. To register for the AP ICET 2023, candidates can visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students can register for the first-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses without a late fee till April 19.

The AP ICET 2023 registrations must be done online only. No other format will be accepted by the APSCHE. The exam will be conducted by Krishnadevaraya University this year on May 24 and 25.Candidates will also have an opportunity to make corrections in the AP ICET 2023 registration form between May 16 and May 17.

AP ICET 2023: STEPS TO REGISTER

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP ICET 2023

Step 2: Click on the link for AP ICET 2023.

Step 3: Click on the option to register yourself.

Step 4: Enter your personal details.

Step 5: Upload your signature and photograph in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Complete the fee payment and submit the ICET application.

Step 7: Save a copy of your AP ICET 2023 registration form.

According to the circular, the AP ICET 2023 fee is Rs 650 for open-category applicants and Rs 600 for Backward Classes students. For scheduled class/scheduled tribe applicants, the registration fee is Rs 550. Candidates can make the payment online through debit card/credit card/net banking.

The AP ICET hall ticket will contain details like the name of the applicant, exam venue, paper timings, and more. The paper will be conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Students must appear at the designated AP ICET exam centre with their admit card and valid identity proof such as Voter ID or PAN Card.

The AP ICET paper will test the candidates on their analytical, communication, and mathematical abilities. The AP ICET 2023 question paper will be 200 marks and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Those who qualify for the exam will be eligible for the counselling process conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

