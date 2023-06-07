AP ICET 2023 Result to be Declared Tomorrow, How to Download

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will be announcing the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 results tomorrow, June 8. According to reports, the result will be released at 12 PM. The Integrated Common Entrance Test results will be available on the official website- and on Manabadi website for students to check once released.

AP ICET 2023 was held on May 24 and May 25 for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. AP ICET paper was held in two shifts - 9 AM to 11.30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

Applicants can access their scorecards via their login credentials like– their hall ticket number, application number, and date of birth. AP ICET answer key 2023 was issued on May 26 and applicants were further allowed to raise objections against the preliminary key up to May 28. The AP ICET 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Advertisement

Applicants who qualify for the examination on the basis of the AP ICET 2023 cut-off will further be allowed to participate in the counselling process for taking admission into MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes.

AP ICET Result 2023: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: Enter application number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: AP ICET results 2023 will appear on the screen