AP Inter Result 2023 Date And Time Declared: 2nd Year Result Today, 1st Year Result On April 29

The AP Inter Results 2023 will be announced starting today, April 26, at 5 PM by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students who took the second-year exams can check and download their results today from the official websites – results.apctss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. A direct link will be activated on the main website shortly after the results and toppers’ names are announced.

The first-year exams were administered by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education from March 15 to April 3, and the results are scheduled to be released on April 29.

By logging into the student portal and entering their credentials, such as their roll number and date of birth, students will be able to view their results online. The AP Inter 2023 vocational courses results are also expected to be released on April 26 jointly with the AP Inter 2nd year results.

The BIEAP will hold a press conference to release the Inter results, as it has in previous years. The results for both the intermediate public examination and the vocational programmes will be announced by the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana at Lemon Tree Premier, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to the notice from the board’s secretary, MV Seshagiri Babu.

A minimum grade of D or marks between 35 and 40 are required for passing the BIEAP inter 2nd-year exams. The highest grade, an A1, is awarded to those who score between 91 and 100 marks. A score of less than 35 will be regarded as a failure.

In 2022, a total of 9,42,350 students sat for the BIEAP inter examinations. There were 4.45 lakh candidates who appeared for the first-year exam, and 54 per cent of them qualified. In the second year, as many as 4.23 lakh people took the exam, with 61 per cent of them clearing the exam. In 2021, the AP board attained a pass percentage of 100 per cent. The percentage of students who passed the exam remained between 50 and 70 per cent between 2020 and 2019.

