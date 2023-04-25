AP Inter Result 2023: AP 1st & 2nd Year Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate results tomorrow. Through a formal notification the Board Of Intermediate Education announced the event. The result will be announced by the Minister of Education at 5:00 Pm. Some 10 lakh students appeared for the examination. Students can check their results on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. ap.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education held the first-year exams from March 15 to April 3. The 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. Once the results are declared, the direct link will be made active on the main site. To check the intermediate 2023 results, students will have to enter their roll number on the portal.

AP Intermediate Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the AP Inter Result link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the Class 11th or 12th roll number.

Step 4: The AP Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the AP Inter scorecard for further reference.

Students who are not happy with their intermediate exam marks can get their answer sheets rechecked. The details of the re-evaluation process will be announced by the board soon. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an application form along with a fee. If there are any changes in the marks, a revised mark sheet will be provided to students.

Students who were unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks on the first attempt can opt for supplementary or compartment AP Inter exam. The compartment exam will be conducted a few weeks after the declaration of the board exam results.

Andhra Pradesh Board students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the AP intermediate public examination. The AP inter-exams 2023 were conducted between March to April. The inter 1st-year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, while the exams for inter 2nd-year students were conducted from March 16 to April 4. The exams for both classes took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

