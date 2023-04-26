AP Inter Result 2023: Re- Evaluation, Compartment Exam For AP Students ; Check Here

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Botsa Satyanarayana released the AP inter Exam results today. In the notification released after the announcement, the Board Of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh led out some provisions for review of the answer sheets. Candidates who wish to recount or re- verify their answer script can apply till April 6, 2023. While the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam for the theory subjects will be held in the month of May and June 2023.

The practical examination for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be held from June 5, 2023 to June 9, 2023 at district headquarters only. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be held in two sessions 09:00 Am to 12:00 Pm and the second shift from 2:30 Pm to 5:30 Pm. Andhra Pradesh students who could not able to clear the examination must appear for the compartment examination. Further, if any student from 1st and 2nd year wants to improve their marks in any subject, they can also fill the application. Last date to submit the application fee for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam is May 3, 2023.

In the AP Inter 2nd Result 2023, a total of 3.9 lakh students appeared in which 2.7 lakh students passed. The Andhra Pradesh board recorded an overall pass percentage of 72%. On the other hand, as many as 4.33 lakh students appeared in AP first year exams out of which 2.66 lakh have been declared pass. BIEAP recorded 61% pass percentage for IPE First year.

District Wise Ranking AP Inter Results 2023

