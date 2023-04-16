AP Inter Results 2023: Know Date and Time Update, Marks Needed to Pass Exam

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is gearing up to announce the intermediate examination 2023 results. As per reports, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results are expected to be released by end of April or the first week of May. The exact date and time of the result, however, are yet to be confirmed.

Usually, the results are announced in one’s month. As per earlier trends, the AP intermediate public examination result was declared in May or June. Once announced, students, who appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd exams, will be able to check their results on bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available at results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and Manabadi.co.in. To download the AP Inter results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the candidate portal.

Students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the AP intermediate public examination. The AP inter-exams 2023 were conducted between March to April. The inter 1st-year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, while the exams for inter 2nd-year students were conducted from March 16 to April 4. The exams for both classes took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Advertisement

Those who fail the exam will be given another chance. They will have to appear for the AP inter-supplementary exam. The information or details about the supplementary exam will be shared in due course of time.

After getting the AP inter marks memo, students must cross-check the following details:

— Name

— Spellings of all details

— Exam centre name, School name

— Grades and marks

— Percentage calculation

— Pass/Fail status

A total of 9,42,350 students appeared for BIEAP inter exams in 2022. As many as 4.45 lakh had appeared for the 1st year exam out of which 2,41,491 students passed or 54 per cent. In the 2nd year, as many as 4.23 lakhs have appeared out of which 2,58,449 passed or 61 per cent. The AP board achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021. Between 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage has remained between 50 to 70 per cent.

Advertisement

To know more about the upcoming board exams result date 2023, click here.

Read all the Latest Education News here