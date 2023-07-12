AP Inter Supplementary Re-verification, Re-counting Result 2023 Released, How to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the state inter supplementary re-verification as well as re-counting results 2023. The results were declared on July 11 at 5 pm. Candidates can check their scores on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. To retrieve the AP inter supplementary marks, students will have to enter their roll number, and date of birth on the login window.

BIEAP declared the AP inter supplementary examination results on June 23. Students who had failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear in the supplementary exams to improve their scores. Among the students who took the AP inter supply exams and were not pleased with their scores had applied for re-verification and re-counting of marks.

The AP inter supplementary exams for first- and second-year students were held from May 24 to June 1. The supplementary practical exams were conducted from June 5 to June 9. The AP inter 1st-year supplementary exam was scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm (morning shift) while the intermediate 2nd-year supplementary exam took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening shift).

AP Inter Supplementary Re-verification, Re-counting Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP atbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘inter re-verification and re-counting results 2023’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials (roll number, acknowledgement/ registration number and date of birth). Then click on the ‘Result’ option.

Step 4: The AP Inter supplementary re-verification, re-counting result 2023 will appear on the screen.