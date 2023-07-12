Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » AP Inter Supplementary Re-verification, Re-counting Result 2023 Released, How to Check

AP Inter Supplementary Re-verification, Re-counting Result 2023 Released, How to Check

Students who took the AP inter supply exam and were not pleased with their scores had applied for re-verification and re-counting of marks, the results of which have been declared today

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:32 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Candidates can check their scores on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in (Representative Image)
Candidates can check their scores on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in (Representative Image)

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the state inter supplementary re-verification as well as re-counting results 2023. The results were declared on July 11 at 5 pm. Candidates can check their scores on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. To retrieve the AP inter supplementary marks, students will have to enter their roll number, and date of birth on the login window.

BIEAP declared the AP inter supplementary examination results on June 23. Students who had failed in one or two subjects were allowed to appear in the supplementary exams to improve their scores. Among the students who took the AP inter supply exams and were not pleased with their scores had applied for re-verification and re-counting of marks.

The AP inter supplementary exams for first- and second-year students were held from May 24 to June 1. The supplementary practical exams were conducted from June 5 to June 9. The AP inter 1st-year supplementary exam was scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm (morning shift) while the intermediate 2nd-year supplementary exam took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening shift).

Advertisement

AP Inter Supplementary Re-verification, Re-counting Result 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP atbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘inter re-verification and re-counting results 2023’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials (roll number, acknowledgement/ registration number and date of birth). Then click on the ‘Result’ option.

Step 4: The AP Inter supplementary re-verification, re-counting result 2023 will appear on the screen.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Step 5: Check your scores and download the result.

    On April 26, the AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results were declared. The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year was 61 per cent and 2nd year students recorded a pass percentage of 72 per cent. This year, a total of 4,33,278 candidates appeared in the final examination, out of which 2,66,326 passed.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 11:28 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 11:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App