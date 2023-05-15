AP LAWCET 2023 Admit Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) hall ticket 2023 has been made available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To appear for the entrance exam, candidates must download their admit cards from the website and keep a hard copy of them.

It is mandatory to carry your admit card in order to appear in the exam. Candidates failing to bring their hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The AP LAWCET 2023 and AP PGLCET will be held on May 20 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM, and both exams will be held together during a single shift.

AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link for AP LAWCET available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will open. Select the “Download Hall ticket" option.

Step 4. Enter your registration number or mobile number.

Step 5. The AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the Hall ticket and keep a printout.

To ensure a smooth examination process, candidates must verify the information on their AP LAWCET admit card 2023. It includes the candidate’s name and parent’s name, AP LAWCET 2023 application number and roll number, exam centre name, address, reporting time, exam day instructions, and other relevant information.

The accuracy of the information on the admit card is crucial for candidates appearing for the AP LAWCET 2023 exam. If any candidates find any inaccuracies or omissions on their admit card, they should immediately contact the exam officials and request necessary corrections. It is important for candidates to ensure that all the information on their admit card is correct, as those with incorrect information may not be permitted to enter the exam centre.

AP LAWCET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

To appear in the AP LAWCET 2023 exam, candidates must ensure to carry the following essential items to the exam hall including a printed copy of their AP LAWCET 2023 hall ticket, a valid photo identification card such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, PAN card, passport, or any other government-approved ID card, a transparent water bottle, blue or black pen, and face mask and hand sanitiser should also be carried by the candidates to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

It is recommended that candidates arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the exam’s scheduled start time. Electronic devices such as digital watches, calculators, and mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Candidates must also adhere to all rules and regulations established by the exam conducting authority during the exam.