Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » AP LAWCET Results 2023 Declared On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; How To Check

AP LAWCET Results 2023 Declared On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; How To Check

Candidates who pass the AP LAWCET 2023 exam are qualified to take part in the counselling process. They will have to register themselves on the official portal

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

The Council has prepared the AP LAWCET 2023 final result, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key (Representative image)
The Council has prepared the AP LAWCET 2023 final result, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key (Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test can download their scores from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To retrieve the AP LAWCET 2023 result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and hall ticket number. The AP LAWCET 2023 result will mention details such as the candidate’s name, application number, hall ticket number, scores obtained in every section, overall rank, and overall scores. According to the schedule, the AP LAWCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20.

The Common Entrance Test was held from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm .In May, the Council released the AP LAWCET 2023 preliminary answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections between May 23 and May 25. The Council has prepared the AP LAWCET 2023 final result, based on the valid objections in the preliminary answer key.

Advertisement

AP LAWCET Result 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to APSCHE’s official portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP LAWCET 2023 section. On the new window, select the LAWCET result link.

Step 3: To access the scores, enter your login details (registration number and hall ticket number) then click on submit.

Step 4: The AP LAWCET 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check all the details mentioned on it and download the result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the LAWCET scorecard for future reference.

top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • Candidates who pass the AP LAWCET 2023 exam are qualified to take part in the counselling process. They will have to register themselves on the official portal. Applicants should keep in mind that they need to submit all the necessary documents for verification, during the counselling process. The counselling round comprises multiple stages, including the filing of web options and document verification.

    The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test is held for candidates seeking admission into 5-Year LL.B. / 3-Year LL.B. and Postgraduate Law programmes - LL.M. /M.L., respectively. These courses are offered by State Universities or Constituent Colleges as well as affiliated colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 12:58 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 12:58 IST
    Read More