Home » education-career » AP OAMDC 2023 Registration Date Extended Till July 12

AP OAMDC 2023 Registration Date Extended Till July 12

The AP OAMDC counselling session takes place to facilitate admissions to undergraduate programs offered by degree colleges in the state

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

To apply online, candidates can visit the official website of the council at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Earlier, the last date to register was July 5 (Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the counselling registration deadline for the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now register themselves by July 12. To apply online, candidates can visit the official website of the council at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Earlier, the last date to register was July 5.

The AP OAMDC counselling session takes place to facilitate admissions to undergraduate programs offered by degree colleges in the state. Candidates who have successfully cleared their Class 12 or intermediate examinations are eligible to apply.

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: Revised Dates

Registrations: July 12

Opening of HLCs for Verification of Certificates: July 22

Exercise of web options: From July 15 to July 19

Allotment of Seats: July 24

Reporting of students to the college allotted and commencement of classes: July 24

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: Documents required

— SSC marks memo

— Intermediate marks memo

— Class 6 to intermediate study certificates

— Caste certificate

— Income certificate

— Economically Weaker Section(EWS) certificate

— Residence certificate

— Physically challenged certificate (if any)

— NCC certificates (if any)

— Sports certificates (if any)

— Aadhar card

— Passport size photo

— Scanned signature

— Parents’ consent letter for SC and ST fee reimbursement.

AP OAMDC Registration 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of AP OAMDC at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that mentions ‘fill application and fee payment’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the required information as asked and click on submit to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Once you are registered, fill in the application form, upload the important documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: After completing, check all the details carefully and submit.

Step 6: If required, download and take a printout of your confirmation page.

    •  AP OAMDC Registration 2023: Application Fees

    As for the registration fee, candidates falling under the OC and BC categories are required to pay Rs 400 and Rs 300. On the other hand, SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 200. The payment can be done through online mode including credit card, debit card, or internet banking. If there are instances where the payment fee is delayed due to network issues, candidates are advised to make the payment again. The amount from the failed transaction will be refunded to the account within seven working days.

