AP PGECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result to be Announced Today for GATE/GPAT Candidates

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2023 seat allotment result will be announced today, August 31, by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). GATE/GPAT applicants are scheduled to receive their seat allotment results. Once the results are announced, they will be available to candidates on the AP PGECET official website at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates may report to the institution allocated and confirm their seats between September 1 and September 5. The AP PGECET 2023 is conducted for students seeking admission to M.Tech., M.Pharm., or Ph.D. (PB) programmes for the academic year 2023–2024.

AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the instructions below to validate the AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment results.

Step 1: Go to pgecet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP PGECET official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the AP PGECET 2023 seat allocation results that will be displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login data and press “Submit."

Step 4: The screen will show the results of your seat allocation.

Step 5: Review the seat allotment result and save the page.

Step 6: Save a printed copy of the document for future records.

The registration period for the AP PGECET 2023 commenced on August 10 and closed on August 15. The candidates’ submitted certifications were verified between August 11 and August 15. Candidates were asked to fill out their web selections between August 24 and August 28 and were also allowed to make changes to the application form and choices on August 28. Candidates may learn more about the AP PGECET 2023 seat allocation by visiting the official website.

AP PGECET 2023: Participating institutes

The following institutions will be taking part in AP PGECET 2023.

1. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

2. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur

3. Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur

4. Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi

5. Adikavi Nannaya University

6. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

7. Krishna University

8. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur