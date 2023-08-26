AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Steps To Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the AP Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2023 counselling today, August 26. Candidates can register for the AP PGECET 2023 counselling via the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. According to the official schedule, the last date to register for the AP PGECET counselling 2023 is Thursday, August 31.

The AP PGECET counselling is being held for students seeking admission into M. Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

This year, candidates will be given five days to complete the registration process. Meanwhile, the online verification process for the AP PGECET counselling 2023 will begin tomorrow, August 27 and will end on September 6.

Furthermore, candidates will have access to the web option facility from September 8 to September 11. Students will have until September 12 to update their preferences/choices.

Subsequently, the council will evaluate the choices filled, consider the candidate’s scores from the qualifying exam, and assess seat availability among other relevant factors. After that, the AP PGECET 2023 seat allocation result will be declared on September 15.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on AP PGECET 2023 link.

Step 3: Under the ‘forms’ section, click on ‘Candidate Registration’.

Step 4: Then click on the application link and fill out the details.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Students need to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 1,000 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST students. It is to be noted that the counselling fee must be paid online using debit card/ credit card/net banking options.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Documents Required

-AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card and Hall Ticket

- Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying Examination.

- Memo of SSC or its equivalent.

- Study Certificate from 10th class to Graduation.

- Transfer Certificate

- Income Certificate.

AP PGECET 2023: Counselling Schedule

-Web Counselling Registration & Uploading of certificates: August 26 to August 31.

- Certificate Verification: August 27 to September 6.

- Web Options: September 8 to September 11.

- Change of Web options: September 12.

- Allotment of seats: September 15.