AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Card Released on polycetap.nic.in, How to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 admit card is released today, May 3. AP POLYCET, conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh, has issued the hall ticket on the official website- polycetap.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the AP POLYCET Exam can download the hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth. AP POLYCET 2023 will be held on May 10. The exam will be held for two hours for one paper.

AP POLYCET hall ticket will have details on exam guidelines, exam-day reporting time, dress code, and more.

Advertisement

AP POLYCET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the TS POLYCET official website - polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link designated for AP POLYCET admit card 2023

Step 3: Submit the AP POLYCET application number

Step 4: Download and print a copy of the AP POLYCET 2023 admit card

AP POLYCET is conducted as an entrance test for admission to diploma programmes in engineering, non-engineering, and technology in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics, and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

AP POLYCET 2023 will be held offline as a pen and paper-based exam. The question paper will comprise 120 objective-type questions. The question paper will be divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. There will be no negative marking. As per the notice, all questions that are asked will be compulsory to attempt and will carry one mark each.

The minimum marks to be considered passed in AP POLYCET is 25 percent i.e. 30 marks out of 120. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for the SC and ST category candidates.

Advertisement

The State Board of Technical Education and Training conducted the AP POLYCET registration from February 16, 2023 to April 30, 2023. Candidates can meanwhile download the hall ticket and also the old question papers to prepare for the upcoming exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here