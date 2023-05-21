AP POLYCET 2023 Result Declared At polycetap.nic.in; Check Here To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the results for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Applicants can download the result from the official website at polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2023 entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their AP POLYCET 2023 result using their hall ticket number.

AP POLYCET 2023: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website at polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to AP POLYCET rank card. Select on the link.

Step 3: A new tab will be open and candidates should mention their credentials to access their results. AP POLYCET Hall ticket number should be mentioned on the designed place.

Step 4: Applicant’s AP POLYCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. It is advised to the candidates to download and take the print for future reference.

AP POLYCET is conducted as an entrance test for admission to diploma programmes in engineering, non-engineering, and technology in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics, and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges. AP POLYCET 2023 was conducted offline as a pen and paper-based exam.

The question paper comprised 120 objective-type questions. The question paper was divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. There was no negative marking. As per the notice, all questions that were asked was compulsory to attempt and carried one marks each. The minimum marks to be considered passed in AP POLYCET is 25 percent i.e. 30 marks out of 120. However, there are no minimum qualifying marks for the SC and ST category candidates.

Candidates must have passed the SSC Examination conducted by AP State Board of Secondary Education or equivalent from any recognised board with at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate and Mathematics as one of the subjects. The State Board of Technical Education and Training conducted the AP POLYCET registration from February 16, 2023 to April 30, 2023. Candidates can meanwhile download the hall ticket and also the old question papers to prepare for the upcoming exam.