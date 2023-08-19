AP POLYCET 2023 Seat Allotment Results Released On appolycet.nic.in, How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (APPOLYCET 2023) seat allocation results have been declared on the official website. Applicants can visit appolycet.nic.in to access the seat allocation results for APPOLYCET 2023.

Applicants need to log in using their credentials to download the allotment letter. By using their password and hall ticket number, candidates can obtain their allotment order. As per the notification, the deadline for self-reporting at the respective college is August 23, 2023. The classes are scheduled to commence on the same date, August 23, 2023.

The allotment for AP POLYCET seats is decided by components like preferences, candidates’ rank and, availability of seats. After obtaining the APPOLYCET seat allotment letters, the candidates have to self-report to the allotted college.

AP POLYCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Step 1- Go to the official website appolycet.nic.in

Step 2- Locate the “College-wise Allotment Details" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Find candidates’ log-in or seat allotment results. Enter the password, and hall ticket number in the respective fields.

Step 4- After entering the details, click on “login" or “submit" button. You will be directed to a dashboard. On the dashboard, you can access the AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment order.

Step 5- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Step 6- After saving the allotment letter, read the instructions on it carefully. Complete online self-reporting in accordance with the instructions given in the allotment letter. Proceed to physically report to the college in accordance with the specified schedule.

AP POLYCET is conducted to admit students in diploma programs in engineering and non-engineering technology fields. The exam is conducted for the students to take admission in government, private, aided, and unaided, polytechnics. The details regarding the exam-day reporting time, exam guidelines, dress code, and more are mentioned in the hall ticket.