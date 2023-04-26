Manabadi AP Inter Results DECLARED Live: 72% Pass, BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Results at examresults.ap.nic.in

Written By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 19:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh, India
Rank 1: Krishna with 77% pass percentage
Rank 2: West Godavari with 70% pass percentage
Rank 3: Guntur with 68% pass percentage
Rank 4: Nellore with 67% pass percentage
Rank 5: Vishakhapatnam with 63% pass percentage…read more
After downloading the scorecard, it is important for the students to check several details on the result including name, the spelling of all the details mentioned on the scorecard, exam centre name, school name, grades and marks, percentage calculation, and pass/fail status.
If the BIEAP and Manabadi websites crash while checking the results, there are several other mobile apps where students can check their marks memo. This includes— Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, DigiLocker, and News18.com. To check direct link to check result on news18, click here — news18.com/india-result/ap-board-result.
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in through any internet browser or install the app
Step 2: Look for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website and click on it
Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a list of education boards and universities will appear.
Step 4: Search for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP
Step 5: Sign in
Step 6: Enter your roll number and other relevant details. Submit
Step 7: The result document will open on a new page…read more
Apart from two official websites – examresults.nic.in and bie.ap.gov.in – other unofficial websites will also host Inter 1st year and 2nd year results. If candidates are unable to check results on the official websites, they can check via SMS —
Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number
Step 2: Send to 5626
Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.
Step 1: Go to manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the AP Inter (2nd year) Result link.
Step 3: On the new window, enter the 12th hall ticket number or roll number.
Step 4: The AP Inter 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the score and download the marksheet.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the AP Inter scorecard for further reference
Step 1: Go to manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the AP Inter (2nd year) Result link.
Step 3: On the new window, enter the 12th hall ticket number or roll number.
Step 4: The AP Inter 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the score and download the marksheet.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the AP Inter scorecard for further reference
Students can also refer to the official websites, manabadi.co.in, and bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home, this list is for you –
— examresults.ap.nic.in
— results.bie.ap.gov.in
— results.apcfss.in
— bie.ap.gov.in
Students can also refer to the official websites, manabadi.co.in, and bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home, this list is for you –
— examresults.ap.nic.in
— results.bie.ap.gov.in
— results.apcfss.in
— bie.ap.gov.in
Documents needed to check BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 6 pm today, April 26.
When will the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 toppers list be released?
After the result is declared at 6 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will arrive shortly to declare the results. The secretary of the board, MV Seshagiri Babu had earlier said the results for both intermediate public examination and vocational courses will be announced by the Satyanarayana at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh.
Students need to score at least 35% marks to clear the AP inter 2nd-year exams. Those who get poor marks or fail in a couple of subjects can send their answer sheets for rechecking or re-evaluation. Students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again if they think there could be any totalling mistakes, they can do so by submitting their applications for the re-evaluation process on the official website of BIEAP. The revised marks of the students after the re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be updated in the marksheets.
Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. To check direct link to access result on news18, click here — news18.com/india-result/ap-board-result.
|YEAR
|AP INTER 1ST YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE
|AP INTER 2ND YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE
|2017
|64%
|73%
|2018
|62%
|69%
|2019
|60%
|68%
|2020
|59%
|59%
|2021
|100%
|100%
|2022
|54%
|61%
If the BIEAP and Manabadi websites crash while checking the results, there are several other mobile apps where students can check their marks memo. This includes— Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, DigiLocker, and News18.com. To check direct link to check result on news18, click here — news18.com/india-result/ap-board-result.
Students’ grades would be assigned based on their percentage scores.
Above 75%- A
60% to 75%- B
50% to 60%- C
35% to 50%- D
Below 35% would be marked as Fail
Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online. The credentials should be the same as the ones mentioned on admit card. Usually, the students are asked to fill roll number and date of birth.
Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number
Step 2: Send to 5626
Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.
Step 1: Go to manabadi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the AP Inter (2nd year) Result link.
Step 3: On the new window, enter the 12th hall ticket number or roll number.
Step 4: The AP Inter 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the score and download the marksheet.
Step 6: Keep a copy of the AP Inter scorecard for further reference
After downloading the scorecard, it is important for the students to check several details on the result including name, the spelling of all the details mentioned on the scorecard, exam centre name, school name, grades and marks, percentage calculation, and pass/fail status.
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the AP Inter results 2023. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination.
AP INTER 1ST YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE
2017 – 64%
2018 – 62%
2019 – 60%
2020 – 59%
2021 – 100%
2022 – 54%
AP INTER 2ND YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE
2017 – 73%
2018 – 69%
2019 – 68%
2020 – 59%
2021 – 100%
2022 – 61%
Students can also refer to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available from alternative but verified sources. If you are anticipating results while sitting at home, this list is for you –
— examresults.ap.nic.in
— results.bie.ap.gov.in
— results.apcfss.in
— bie.ap.gov.in
Irrespective of which mode the students chose to see their results, the marks will be available only after filling the details online. The credentials should be the same as the ones mentioned on admit card. Usually, the students are asked to fill roll number and date of birth.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education held the first-year exams from March 15 to April 3. The results will be out on April 29, Saturday. Meanwhile, the 2nd Year result will be out today.
To pass the BIEAP inter 2nd-year exams, one needs to obtain at least a D grade or get marks in the range of 40-35. Those who obtain between 91 to 100 marks will get an A1 grade, which is the highest grade. Below 35 marks will be considered as fail.
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board (BIEAP) has declared the first and second-year intermediate or class 12 results 2023. Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the result. The pass percentage for this year in 1st year is 61 per cent while for the 2nd year it is 72 per cent.
Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results at the official websites at bieap.apcfss.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the examination from the Andhra Pradesh board. A candidate who appeared for the examination must need a minimum of 35 marks in all subjects to pass the AP Inter results 2023. Students who fail the examination will have a chance to sit in the compartment examination.
BIEAP Inter Result 2023: FAQs
Where to check BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, Manabadi.co.in
Documents needed to check BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 5 pm today, April 26.
When will the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 toppers list be released?
After the result is declared at 5 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023?
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
Read all the Latest Education News here