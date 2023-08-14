AP SLPRB SI Stage 2 PMT/PET Admit Card to Release Today, Steps to download

The admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be released shortly by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The official website, slprb.ap.gov.in, will allow eligible applicants to get access to their hall tickets. The PMT/PET is set to begin on August 25 at four locations: Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. In all, a total of 57,923 individuals qualified for the written test, with 56,116 submitting applications for the stage II examination.

“Further, the candidates should bring the copy of the Stage-II online application form along with all originals certificates as mentioned in the notification while coming to attend for the PMT/PET test and submit the same to the authorities concerned for verification purpose," the announcement said.

Candidates’ physical fitness and endurance will be assessed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), while their height, weight, and chest measures will be assessed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The purpose of the AP Police SI recruitment is to fill empty Sub-Inspector positions in the Andhra Pradesh Police Force. The recruitment campaign seeks to fill 315 SCT SI (Civil) positions for both men and women as well as 96 Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) positions exclusively for men.

AP SLPRB Police SI Stage 2 admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the SI Phase 2 admit card 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Review and download the SI Phase 2 admit card 2023.

Step 5: Download the admit card and get a printout for future records.