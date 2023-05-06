AP SSC Result 2023: 38 Schools Record 0% Pass Result in Class 10

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC or class 10th, results. Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education has announced the AP SSC Class 10 result through the press conference conducted by the Board. The Manabadi SSC result was announced at 11 am. The Board officials have announced the overall pass rate, district-level performance, number of qualified children, and other information along with the results.

Candidates can check the results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in soon. There are other links as well from where students can access their results- bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in.

While the overall pass percentage is 72.26 per cent, it has been observed that 38 schools have got 0 per cent pass results. To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent.

The supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.

In 2022, the highest pass percentage has been secured by AP residentials schools at 91.10%. The pass percentage among regular candidates is 67.26% and the overall pass percentage for 2022 stands at 64.02%.

The overall pass pass percentage for boys is 69.27 per cent, while the overall pass percentage for girls is 75.38 per cent. There is a 5 per cent increase in pass percentage compared to last year. 75.8 per cent of students have passed with first class and 933 schools have even got 100 per cent pass results.

A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

