AP SSC Result 2023: How to Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh SSC results are likely to be announced today, May 6. The results will be declared soon by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh. Once it is released, students who are awaiting their results can check their scores on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

AP Class 10th Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Like the previous year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon, and other board officials are likely to announce the AP SSC result. Last year the board did not release any rank list and it is expected that the board will follow the same pattern.

To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card. Approximately 6 lakh candidates participated in the AP SSC Exam this year. Andhra Pradesh board exams for Class 10 began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Apart from the official website, AP SSC results can be checked via phone in two ways — First via SMS, and secondly, students can also refer to mobile-based applications including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2022 link on the homepage of the website after the result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered username and password to check results.

After receiving the AP SSC results online, candidates will have to take a printout of the mark sheet for future use. They must cross-check the spellings of their name, application number, subjects names, marks, and grades as well as calculate the percentage.

To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent. Soon after the declaration of the SSC results, the re-evaluation process will begin. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can get their answer sheets rechecked. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed over to students.

