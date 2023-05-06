AP SSC Result 2023: Parvathipuram Manyam Best Performing District With 87.47% Pass Percentage, Nandyal Least Performing

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the Class 10th results 2023. Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education has announced the AP SSC Class 10 result through the press conference conducted by the Board at 11 am. A total of 72.26 per cent of students who took the exam have cleared it. There is a 5 per cent increase in pass percentage compared to last year. 75.8 per cent of students have passed with first class.

Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage with 87.47 per cent of students clearing the exam while Nandyal district has scored the least pass percentage with 60.39 per cent.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. A total of 6,64,152 students appeared for the AP class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage among girls is 75.38 per cent while among boys, it is 69.27 per cent.

As many as a total of 933 schools have got 100 per cent pass results, while 38 schools have got 0 per cent pass results this time. To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent.

As per the official notice, the supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10. The last date to apply and pay the fee is May 17. The last date to apply for a late fine of Rs 50 is May 22. Special classes will be held for failed students. The last date for the recounting / re-verification fee is May 13.

The AP SSC board results can be accessed at result bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in. About 35,000 teachers participated in the spot evaluation and said that everything was completed properly.

A total of 6,05,052 students wrote the class 10th examination. Out of these 3,09,245 boys and 2,95,807 girls wrote the exams in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were held from April 3 to April 18. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

