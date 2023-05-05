AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Today at 11 AM on bse.ap.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 on Saturday (May 6) at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. In case the official result website is not working, AP 10th results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in

Andhra Pradesh board exams for Class 10 began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Approximately 6 lakh candidates participated in the AP SSC Exam this year.

To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th mark sheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card. Along with the result, the Board officials will release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, number of students qualified, and other details.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Last year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon and other board officials announced the AP SSC result. This year too it is expected that, the board will follow the same pattern. Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. Also, the board did not release any rank list.

In 2022, BSE SSC exams were held from April 27 to May 9 and nearly 6,15,000 lakh students appeared and 4,14,281 students passed in the AP SSC Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 67.26 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 64.02 per cent and for girls it was 70.70 per cent. In 2021, class 10 board exams were canceled by the Andhra Pradesh government due to Covid-19, and the students were promoted based on their past performance.

